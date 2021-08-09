Neil Warnock reacts after Middlesbrough sign former Brentford goalkeeper

Daniels has agreed a two-year deal at The Riverside after leaving Championship play-off winners Brentford in the summer.

The 33-year-old spent the majority of his career at West Bromwich Albion but made just one Premier League appearance in nine years between 2006 and 2015. The goalkeeper was loaned out on nine occasions across a number of Football League clubs as well as a brief stint with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League.

He established himself in League One at Scunthorpe United, making over 100 appearances across three seasons before stepping up to the Championship with Brentford in 2017.

In total, Daniels made 10 appearances in all competitions for The Bees last season and was even named in the Carabao Cup team of the season after reaching the semi-finals with the west London outfit.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock was keen to bolster his options in between the sticks this summer and was pleased to secure Daniels’ signature.

"I've watched Luke for a few years now and I'm delighted to have him on board,” he told the club website.

"I've always found him very consistent in what he does. He's a good keeper, a good lad, and he'll be a great addition to our squad."

Daniels is Boro’s second goalkeeper signing of the summer after Joe Lumley joined from Queens Park Rangers on a two-year deal. Lumley made his competitive debut for the club in the 1-1 season opening draw at Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

