New Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell is hoping to put his promotion-winning experience to good use after signing for Pools
The 29-year-old returns to the North East following a memorable campaign with Crawley, who won promotion to League One despite starting the season as favourites for relegation.
Manager Darren Sarll has been keen to add proven winners to his squad this summer and, in that sense, Campbell fits the bill perfectly.
The versatile frontman, who made his Premier League debut for Newcastle when he was just 18 and had a brief loan spell at Pools back in 2014, helped fire Gateshead to the National League North title and was an important part of last season's overachieving Crawley side, scoring seven goals in 48 games.
Pools, who will be looking to challenge at the right end of the National League table next term after an underwhelming campaign that saw them flirt with relegation around Christmas before finishing 12th, possess a host of players with promotion-winning experience.
David Ferguson, Joe Grey and Nicky Featherstone were all part of the Pools side that won the National League play-offs in 2021.
Mani Dieseruvwe has twice won promotion from this level, Luke Waterfall has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby back to the Football League, Tom Parkes won two promotions with Bristol Rovers while Joel Dixon, who has, admittedly, struggled since signing for Pools, won the National League title with Barrow.
And Campbell, who represents a real coup for Pools after dropping down two divisions in order to return to Victoria Park, is hoping he can add his own leadership qualities to Sarll's well-stocked squad.
"From signing, I think there's a lot of leaders already here," he said.
"At Gateshead, we had one or two olders lads whereas here, we've got a lot more experience.
"Definitely, I'll be looking to help with my experience in terms of big games that I've played in and important moments in the season."
