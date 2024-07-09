Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attacker Adam Campbell is hoping he can add leadership and experience as well as, of course, goals after signing for Hartlepool United last month.

The 29-year-old returns to the North East following a memorable campaign with Crawley, who won promotion to League One despite starting the season as favourites for relegation.

Manager Darren Sarll has been keen to add proven winners to his squad this summer and, in that sense, Campbell fits the bill perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile frontman, who made his Premier League debut for Newcastle when he was just 18 and had a brief loan spell at Pools back in 2014, helped fire Gateshead to the National League North title and was an important part of last season's overachieving Crawley side, scoring seven goals in 48 games.

Campbell's goals helped fire Gateshead to the National League North title in 2022 and he scored seven goals in 48 games last term as Crawley won an unlikely promotion to League One.

Pools, who will be looking to challenge at the right end of the National League table next term after an underwhelming campaign that saw them flirt with relegation around Christmas before finishing 12th, possess a host of players with promotion-winning experience.

David Ferguson, Joe Grey and Nicky Featherstone were all part of the Pools side that won the National League play-offs in 2021.

Mani Dieseruvwe has twice won promotion from this level, Luke Waterfall has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby back to the Football League, Tom Parkes won two promotions with Bristol Rovers while Joel Dixon, who has, admittedly, struggled since signing for Pools, won the National League title with Barrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Campbell, who represents a real coup for Pools after dropping down two divisions in order to return to Victoria Park, is hoping he can add his own leadership qualities to Sarll's well-stocked squad.

"From signing, I think there's a lot of leaders already here," he said.

"At Gateshead, we had one or two olders lads whereas here, we've got a lot more experience.