New Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell relishing the prospect of partnering Mani Dieseruvwe next season
The arrival of Campbell, who helped Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One last season, represents a real coup for Pools after the versatile forward agreed to drop down two divisions in order to return to the North East.
He's set to partner Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 National League goals last season, in what promises to be a prolific front line next term.
And Campbell, whose goals helped fire Gateshead to the National League North title in 2022, admits he can't wait to team up with the talismanic Dieseruvwe.
"Definitely, it's really exciting," he said.
"From just a few days into training, I can already see how much quality he's got.
"He's been a pain in the neck for the last few years when I was at Gateshead, he seemed to always score against us and cause us lots of problems.
"I can't wait to play with Mani, that's for sure."
