Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell is relishing the prospect of partnering Mani Dieseruvwe up front next season.

The arrival of Campbell, who helped Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One last season, represents a real coup for Pools after the versatile forward agreed to drop down two divisions in order to return to the North East.

He's set to partner Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 National League goals last season, in what promises to be a prolific front line next term.

And Campbell, whose goals helped fire Gateshead to the National League North title in 2022, admits he can't wait to team up with the talismanic Dieseruvwe.

Campbell scored seven goals in 48 appearances as Crawley won promotion to League one last season, despite starting the campaign as favourites to go down.

"Definitely, it's really exciting," he said.

"From just a few days into training, I can already see how much quality he's got.

"He's been a pain in the neck for the last few years when I was at Gateshead, he seemed to always score against us and cause us lots of problems.

"I can't wait to play with Mani, that's for sure."