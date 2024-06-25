New Hartlepool United attacker Adam Campbell targets return to the Football League
Pools were relegated to the National League in 2023 for just the second time in their 116 year history but endured an indifferent return to the fifth tier, finishing an underwhelming 12th after a turbulent campaign.
However, after three solid looking signings followed by the arrival of Campbell, who represents a real coup for the club, a tentative optimism feels like it is beginning to return to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Although Barnet, who finished last season as runners-up and have already made 12 new signings, are expected to be strong, the absence of the likes of Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield means the league looks more open than ever.
With a passionate and sizeable fanbase, a manager with experience of leading sides to the National League play-offs and a strong core already at the club, Pools supporters will be hoping their side can have a say towards the top end of the table next term despite mustering just three top half finishes in the last 17 years.
Campbell, who has more than 370 senior appearances to his name, could be a big part of that; with his pace, pedigree and guile, he strengthens a front line that already includes the talismanic Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who is starting to realise his considerable potential.
The experienced forward helped Crawley clinch an unlikely promotion to League One, scoring seven goals in 48 games and starting in the play-off final, and was offered a new deal to keep him in West Sussex.
Campbell was also rumoured to have attracted the attention of a number of other Football League clubs but opted to return to the North East.
He was born in North Shields and has represented the likes of Newcastle, where he made his Europa League debut aged just 17, Darlington and Gateshead, where his goals fired the Heed to the National League North title; he also made two appearances while on loan at Pools in 2014.
And, although Campbell admits the chance to come back home was a "massive factor" in his move, he insists that new manager Darren Sarll's vision for the club helped persuade him to sign for Pools.
"I'd be lying if I said that the location wasn't a massive factor for me," he told the club website.
"Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being at home, with my friends and family.
"When I'm back home and I'm happy and I'm settled, I play better football as well.
"It's a massive part of the reason why I'm here but I wouldn't just come if the ambition didn't match mine.
"After the last couple of seasons which I've had, I'm looking forward to trying to get this club back into the Football League."
