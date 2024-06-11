New Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman says Darren Sarll's "fast, attacking" brand of football persuaded him to sign for Pools
The 26-year-old, who was born in Durham and came through the ranks at Newcastle, captaining their under-23 side, had been offered terms to remain in the North West but said Sarll and assistant manager Carl Dickinson persuaded him to opt for Pools instead.
Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, promised a more intense, energetic style of play next season and Charman, who has the pace and power to press from the front, should help him set the tone.
And Charman, who impressed against Pools last term but missed the final four months of the season through injury, admitted Sarll's brand of football convinced him over the course of their initial meetings before he decided to sign for Pools.
"It's been good," he told the club website.
"I feel like we've got on well so far.
"I've met him a couple of times now, and his assistant as well.
"I think he wants to play fast, attacking football.
"He wants to excite people, he wants to win the ball back high up.
"A lot of energy, a lot of pressure, and that's how I like to play as well.
"Straight away, from the first minute I thought, this is going to suit me."
