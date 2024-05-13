Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll said getting to know the North East and player recruitment are his two top priorities as Pools prepare for a busy summer.

Last season was a turbulent and ultimately dissatisfying campaign that saw three different managers take charge in the dugout, a brief ascension to the top of the league, a period around Christmas when Pools were threatened with relegation, an endless catalogue of injuries, the club's heaviest defeat in almost three decades and, in the end, a 12th placed finish.

Given all that, it was perhaps no surprise that the drama continued after the final whistle had been blown - the rumour mill started turning after Kevin Phillips didn't speak to the press after the final day victory at Dorking, and just a week later he was replaced by Sarll.

Given the club's tumultuous recent history, Sarll will surely be under no illusions as to the challenge facing him but he certainly appears to have a robust enough character to tackle the task head on.

Sarll, whose wife is from Newcastle, says getting to know the North East is among his top priorities after taking charge.

The 41-year-old also has a promising track record, particularly in his first season, and led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs.

Despite having spent most of his professional career down south, Sarll, who prides himself on being open, honest and straight-talking, is married to a woman from Newcastle and has said that the North East has played an important part in his life.

This summer, Pools are planning to adopt a different recruitment strategy that will involve a committee, including Sarll, new assistant manager Carl Dickinson, head of football Joe Monks and chief scout Ronnie Moore, all involved in transfers.

If Sarll can get his signings right and can get the vocal home support on his side, then Pools will be well on their way to achieving the new manager's aim of closing the gap to the play-off places.

"The area, and the feeling of the area, is probably the most important thing to me, along with recruitment," he said.

"I want to be one of them, I really do.

"I've got to be the biggest Hartlepool United supporter in the next, hopefully, few years.