New Hartlepool United signing Adam Campbell admitted that manager Darren Sarll's plans for the club helped convince him to sign for Pools.

The 29-year-old was an important part of the Crawley side that clinched an unlikely promotion to League One, scoring seven goals in 48 games and starting in the play-off final, and was offered a new deal in West Sussex.

The versatile frontman was also rumoured to have attracted the interest of a number of Football League clubs but was persuaded to sign for Pools after meeting Sarll.

The recently married Campbell was born in North Shields and has represented the likes of Newcastle, where he made his Premier League debut as a teenager, Darlington and Gateshead, where his goals fired the Heed to the National League North title.

Campbell arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium having helped Crawley win promotion to League One last season.

A move back to the North East appeared to make sense for the forward, who had a brief loan spell at Pools under Paul Murray in 2014, while his links to the local area meant he fitted the profile Sarll, head of football Joe Monks and chief scout Ronnie Moore have been looking for.

Following a miserable return to the National League - lowlights including a 5-2 defeat to part-timers Oxford City, a run of just three wins in 19 prior to the departure of John Askey, two cup exits to lower league opposition and a 7-1 mauling at local rivals Gateshead - fans had been concerned that Pools were moving too sluggishly in the summer window.

However, after three solid looking signings followed by the arrival of Campbell, who represents a real coup for the club, a tentative optimism feels like it is beginning to return to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Although Barnet, who finished last season as runners-up and have already made 12 new signings, are expected to be strong, the absence of the likes of Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield means the league looks more open than ever.

With a passionate and sizeable fanbase, a manager with experience of leading sides to the National League play-offs and a strong core already at the club, Pools supporters will be hoping their side can have a say towards the top end of the table next term despite mustering just three top half finishes in the last 17 years.

Campbell, who has more than 370 senior appearances to his name, could be a big part of that; with his pace, pedigree and guile, he strengthens a front line that already includes the talismanic Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who is starting to realise his considerable potential.

And the frontman told the club website that Sarll's plan for his new side appealed to him and that he's optimistic that he can help bring the good times back to the North East.

"I'm very excited," he said.

"I've spoken to the manager a couple of times and I know some of the staff here as well.

"I think the plans for this season, and the season after that, are right up my street.