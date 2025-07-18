New Hartlepool United signing Besart Topalloj is relishing the prospect of playing in front of the Pools fans next season.

The versatile defender, who can operate as a left-wing-back, a left-back or further up the pitch, became the club's ninth summer signing after joining on loan from League Two Bromley until January, with Pools having an option to make the move permanent.

Despite losing ground on their rivals following the various off-field issues that overshadowed the end of last season, Pools look to have made a strong start to their summer business. While Pools will have to cope without talismanic striker Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park before signing for Rochdale earlier this summer, as well as Joe Grey, who completed a permanent move to title favourites York on Tuesday, there is a sense that Pools have signed smart replacements, welcoming experienced frontman Danny Johnson, who scored eight times in 30 games for League Two Walsall last season, and Alex Reid, who managed an impressive 17 goals in 32 matches for Wealdstone.

Elsewhere, Pools have made five new defensive additions, strengthened their midfield thanks to the signing of the versatile Brad Walker and secured the coveted signature of attacker Jermaine Francis, who scored eight goals in 29 games on loan at Braintree last term. While Grayson and head of football Joe Monks are still on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and, perhaps, a creative midfielder to replace the departed Anthony Mancini, there is a real sense that Pools could challenge next season.

Besart Topalloj, who became the club's ninth summer signing after sealing a loan move from League Two Bromley, is relishing the prospect of playing at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.

The 24-year-old Topalloj is the latest new recruit to join with a reputation for being adaptable and versatile. The Kosovan defender arrives with plenty of National League experience, having been part of the Bromley side that won promotion in 2024, making 37 appearances as the Ravens secured their place in the Football League after beating Solihull Moors on penalties. Despite being a regular in the side throughout large parts of the campaign, Topalloj lost his place to Idris Odutayo and was not included in the matchday squad for the Wembley final. In total, he has made 70 appearances at Hayes Lane.

Having featured a handful of times at the start of last season, the defender signed for Sutton on loan in November, playing 25 games for the Us and scoring in a 3-3 draw with Barnet on Boxing Day.

After completing his loan move, which Pools have the option to make permanent, Topalloj told the official club website that he was relishing the prospect of playing in front of the fans at Victoria Park next season.

"It feels great to be here - it's such a big club and I just can't wait to get started," he said.

"There are great fans here, it's a great stadium and it's a big club. I really want to do well with them this season.

"I wanted a change, I've always been in South London and I just wanted to try something different. I'm happy I chose the club.

"I got promoted with Bromley from the National League to League Two, so I'm going to do my best to try and bring some of that experience here. Hopefully, I can do the same here.

"Last time I played here I didn't get a great reception, so hopefully that will change now I've signed. The fans - if you're playing for them - I'm sure it will be a great feeling.

"Fans can expect a bit of everything; I like to defend, I like one v one defending, but I like to get up and down the pitch as well.

"For the club, the main goal is to get promoted - either through the play-offs or winning the league, the goal is to get promoted."