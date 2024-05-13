1 . Sign a goalkeeper

Sarll will need to sign at least one goalkeeper. After Ben Killip left last summer, John Askey moved to secure the signatures of both Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson to replace him. While there were high hopes for the two new recruits, neither did enough to be considered a success, although Jameson enjoyed a strong end to the season after being recalled to the side in March. Dixon, who is contracted for another year, has been made available for transfer but a difficult couple of years for the former National League promotion winner could make it hard to shift him. Pools could opt to re-sign Jameson, although parent club Harrogate Town are still to publish their retained list. Sarll will be well aware that his new side cannot afford to have similar issues in-between the sticks again next season and so, whether the much-improved Jameson is under consideration or not, will need to shop around for a new goalkeeper. One option is Will Jaaskelainen, who worked under Sarll at Woking, although the 25-year-old, who is the son of the legendary Finnish stopper Jussi, has been offered a new deal by the Cardinals. Photo: Mark Fletcher