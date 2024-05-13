New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's to-do list as the boss prepares for a busy summer
By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th May 2024, 15:19 BST
New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has a lot of work to get through if he’s to be successful in his new role next season – here’s a look at some of the things that might be at the top of his to-do list.
Sarll will need to sign at least one goalkeeper. After Ben Killip left last summer, John Askey moved to secure the signatures of both Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson to replace him. While there were high hopes for the two new recruits, neither did enough to be considered a success, although Jameson enjoyed a strong end to the season after being recalled to the side in March. Dixon, who is contracted for another year, has been made available for transfer but a difficult couple of years for the former National League promotion winner could make it hard to shift him. Pools could opt to re-sign Jameson, although parent club Harrogate Town are still to publish their retained list. Sarll will be well aware that his new side cannot afford to have similar issues in-between the sticks again next season and so, whether the much-improved Jameson is under consideration or not, will need to shop around for a new goalkeeper. One option is Will Jaaskelainen, who worked under Sarll at Woking, although the 25-year-old, who is the son of the legendary Finnish stopper Jussi, has been offered a new deal by the Cardinals. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Sarll might not need to worry too much about his first choice back four, given that Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall formed such an impressive partnership in the second half of the season and that Pools have a wealth of options at right-back, including the returning Dan Dodds and teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy. Left-back David Ferguson is negotiating a new deal but, whether or not he remains, Pools were light on the left side of defence last season and the 29-year-old had to do almost all the heavy lifting, even when it was obvious he needed a break. Kieran Burton will add another option, but the departures of Alex Lacey and Edon Pruti - as well as the fact that Manny Onariase has been made available for transfer - means Pools will need cover in defence. Photo: Frank Reid
One of the biggest issues for Pools last season, particularly after Christmas, was a lack of legs in midfield. Regular starters Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke were let go last month while a new player-coach role for Nicky Featherstone, which Sarll described as "transitional", would suggest he might not feature as much next term. That means Pools need bodies and, crucially, athletes. Of the other available options, Kieran Wallace is still struggling with his fitness and underwent surgery last month, while the mercurial Anthony Mancini is spending the summer in his native France, and his future is somewhat uncertain. So, in all likelihood, Pools could field an unrecognisable midfield next term and Sarll will be looking to add pace, power and athleticism to suit his more robust style of play. Photo: Mark Fletcher
The new boss, who is a straight-talker and wears his heart on his sleeve, has already expressed his desire to harness the support of the home fans. Sarll's passionate approach on the touchline should endear him to the supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium but, after a difficult 23/24 season and a rise in the price of season tickets, there is not as much goodwill among the fanbase as there might otherwise have been. However, if Sarll can provide the full-blooded, all-action football he is known for and transform Pools into a side pushing for the play-offs, then there's no reason he won't become a hit in the North East. Photo: Frank Reid
