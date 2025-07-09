New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has said he expects "a couple more signings in the next three or four days".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having lost ground on a number of their National League rivals in the wake of a turbulent few months off the pitch, Pools look to have made a decent start to their summer business and have welcomed five new signings in recent weeks.

Three of the new recruits were on show on Tuesday evening as Pools made a winning start to their pre-season campaign, beating Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool 3-0. Versatile midfielder Brad Walker, who made 123 Pools appearances at the beginning of his career, and Jay Benn both looked bright in the first half while Reiss McNally, who signed following an impressive spell with National League North side Kidderminster, was composed and assured after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Johnson, who had a spell in the Pools academy 15 years ago, was at the game on Tuesday evening but didn't take part as he continues to build up fitness; Grayson said he expects the experienced frontman to feature in Saturday's trip to Whitby Town. Winger Jermaine Francis, who became the club's fifth summer signing earlier in the week, missed Tuesday's game as he was still in London after sealing his move from Barnet; the 23-year-old had a late finish to last season due to his international commitments with Grenada but, like Johnson, is expected to be involved at the weekend.

New Pools boss Simon Grayson and head of football Joe Monks look to have made a decent start to their summer business - but there is lots of work still to be done. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

While Pools do appear to have made a decent start this summer, there is still lots of work to be done. Pools have an extremely thin squad, while prolific frontman Mani Dieseruvwe left to sign for Rochdale last week and Joe Grey is believed to be on the verge of completing a move elsewhere. A number of trialists were involved in midweek, although it's unclear whether any of them did enough to convince Grayson they deserve a deal. Whatever the case, the new boss revealed he expects his side to be busy over the coming days.

"The five that we've got have all got different styles, they're all versatile players," he said.

"The big thing for me was that all five that we've signed so far were desperate to come - that is a big attraction. We've got Danny Johnson and Brad Walker, local lads, but then we've got Reiss McNally, who has come from Birmingham and we've beaten off competition for him. Jay Benn could have gone to other clubs as well. Obviously we've signed Jermaine Francis, I think that's a really good signing for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll probably be making a couple more signings in the next three or four days. That will keep everybody on their toes, I want competition in the squad.

"Also I won't be afraid of giving some of the younger players opportunities. They've shown tonight what they're capable of doing. This is still a long way from National League football on a Saturday, but I'm happy to see where the young kids go as well. They need pathways into the first team."