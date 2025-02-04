Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley has revealed he can't wait to play in front of the Pools fans for the first time.

The 21-year-old made his debut as a second half substitute during Saturday's trip to Braintree, scoring a 96th minute equaliser to prevent Pools from returning to the North East empty-handed.

The midfielder, who signed on a permanent deal from Newcastle last week, impressed with his composure on the ball and determination to receive possession, even in tight spots. Pools have six central-midfielders on their books, although the likes of Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace are all more renowned for their destructive qualities than their creative prowess. Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who made his milestone 445th appearance for the club on Saturday, had for some time been the only midfielder in the squad capable of producing a killer pass. Miley, who arrives with a reputation for being good on the ball and technically proficient, looks set to provide Pools with another option.

Pools travel to in-form Sutton on Saturday before a run of three home games in seven days. The next fortnight has the potential to prove crucial for Pools, who welcome Tamworth and Maidenhead, both sides in the bottom half, and Altrincham, one of their direct rivals, to the Prestige Group Stadium. If Pools, who have made a change in the dugout after veteran Lennie Lawrence revealed he was stepping aside in favour of Anthony Limbrick, can take seven - or, even better, nine - points from the next three home matches, then they'd have played themselves right back into play-off contention.

Miley, who scored on his debut against Braintree on Saturday, is in line to play his first home game since signing for Pools next week. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

That would certainly round off a memorable first month at the club for Miley. Born and raised in the North East, the midfielder, who spent almost a decade developing at St James' Park, admits he can't wait to play in front of the Pools fans for the first time.

"We've got three massive home games coming up and we're looking to pick up maximum points," he said.

"The next few games are massive. I haven't ever been to the Prestige Group Stadium or experienced the atmosphere before, but I've heard so much about it. If we can get the fans going, then it can be such a good place to play. I don't think there's a better set of fans in the league. We want to make it a special atmosphere and we need them to help us succeed."