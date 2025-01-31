Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United midfielder Jamie Miley admits he's delighted to be back in the North East.

The 21-year-old became the club's third January signing on Friday when he penned a permanent deal at the Prestige Group Stadium.

While Miley has very limited experience of senior football, he was held in high regard at St James' Park. Having joined Newcastle when he was 11 after spending two years at fierce rivals Sunderland, Miley progressed through the ranks and became a regular for the Magpies under-21s side. Renowned as a technical midfielder with an eye for a pass, Miley impressed for Newcastle's first team in pre-season, starting in their win over Spanish side Girona back in August. Under-21s coach Diarmuid O'Carroll, meanwhile, hailed him as a "shining light" and a "talented footballer".

Having been born in the North East and developed at Newcastle, Miley's first taste of senior football ended up being 250 miles away in South Wales after he signed on loan for Newport. In the event, a hernia issue restricted him to just eight appearances for the Exiles before his loan was cut short earlier this month.

Midfielder Jamie Miley is back in the North East with Pools after spending the first part of the season on loan at League Two Newport County. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Now back in the North East, Miley is determined to play regular men's football as he looks to develop his career. While he will have to work hard to establish himself in the side - Pools currently have six central-midfielders on their books - manager Lennie Lawrence is expecting Miley to add something different to the engine room and the diminutive midfielder is hoping that a return to his roots will help him hit the ground running.

"Especially at my age, I think for any young lad, being that bit closer to home helps," he said.

"It's important. I've got my family and friends around me here. My family are really close-knit. Even when I was down in Newport, someone came down to see me every single week. Being close to home is a big thing, especially at such an early stage in my career."