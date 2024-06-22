Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United's third summer signing, Nathan Sheron, says Darren Sarll's combative, full-blooded approach was one of the things that attracted him to Pools.

The 26-year-old, who can play in midfield or across the back line, arrives after spending the last two years at Oldham, where he made 91 appearances and was, for the most part, highly thought of among the Latics faithful.

He becomes the second combative, hard-working midfielder to put pen to paper on a deal at the Suit Direct Stadium and, at this stage, looks like being the man to partner fellow new recruit Jack Hunter in central-midfield.

Midfield was, arguably, the most problematic area for Pools last season; Kieran Wallace, signed to be the side's ball-winner, managed just 21, largely underwhelming, appearances, the impressive Anthony Mancini was restricted to 14 outings, skipper Nicky Featherstone was ever-present after his return in October but has always divided opinion while Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke were both released after indifferent campaigns.

Sheron is hoping he can thrive under Sarll's aggressive, full blooded approach.

Supporters can, at last, feel more optimistic about their side's prospects of winning the midfield battle, with both Hunter and Sheron renowned as being dogged, robust and reliable.

Both men fit the profile Sarll outlined following his appointment, with the pair standing around six feet tall, boasting good records of avoiding injuries, approaching the primes of their career and with considerable National League experience.

The versatile Sheron, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and gained Football League experience following spells with Fleetwood, Walsall and Harrogate, also possesses a lot of the characteristics Sarll seems to admire most in players; he arrives with a reputation as being determined, committed, strong and industrious.

Sarll will undoubtedly demand a lot from his players but Sheron will, hopefully, feel he's up to the task, with Pools bidding to bring the feelgood factor back to the Suit Direct and improve on last season's 12th placed finish.

And Sheron hopes that the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager's style of football should bring the best out of him.

"Just how he says he wants his team to play, he wants to be on the front foot, pressing, in the opposition's faces and getting stuck in," he told the official club website.