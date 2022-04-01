Pools host Salford City this weekend looking to build on their dramatic draw with Mansfield Town in midweek.

Graeme Lee's side welcome another play-off chasing side on Saturday in Salford who arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium unbeaten in their last 10 games.

The Ammies are just four points outside the play-offs with a game in hand ahead of their trip to the North East.

Pools were dealt a blow in midweek when Luke Molyneux went off injured against the Stags and looks set to miss out Saturday’s contest.

Joe White came off the bench to replace Molyneux in midweek and could be in line for his first start since the defeat to Bradford City.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up to face Salford with Lee making three changes from the side who fought back to claim a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

1. Ben Killip Killip made his return to the line-up in midweek after recovering from an illness. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry could start on the right of a back four to match up against Salford City. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne is anticipated to start in defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina is expected to partner Byrne at the back for Pools. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales