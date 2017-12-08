Curry on Newcastle – as Ashley meets Staveley for takeover talks (and deal may not be finalised until transfer window closes)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has met Amanda Staveley for takeover talks – at a curry house.

The Sun has published photographs of the Magpies’ owner and Staveley leaving a London restaurant after a dinner meeting.

Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners has tabled a £250million offer for the club, which was put up for sale by Ashley last month.

Ashley, however, values the club at closer to £400million and talks are ongoing.

The meeting was reportedly set up by newspaper owner Richard Desmond, who was also pictured leaving the Hampstead restaurant.

Staveley wants to do a deal in time to sanction investment in Rafa Benitez’s squad in next month’s transfer window.

However, a deal might not now be done until February.

The Premier League will need 30 days to ratify a takeover.

United are 15th in the league ahead of tomorrow’s home Premier League game against Leicester City.