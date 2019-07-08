From Leeds United to Celtic via Newcastle: The 11 most bizarre transfer rumours this summer
Like every transfer window, some outrageous rumours have done the rounds on social media – including World Cup and Champions League winners.
By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 11:50
From being spotted out and about, ambitious bets and shock transfer links – here, we take a look at the 11 most bizarre rumours of the window so far. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see which players and clubs feature. Can you see really see any of these deals happening before the transfer deadline?