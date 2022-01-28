Hartlepool United monitoring Newcastle United midfielder with view to a loan

The 19-year-old has agreed terms on a new deal with The Magpies and could potentially leave the club before Monday’s January transfer window deadline.

White made his first-team debut in a pre-season friendly last summer and has also been named on the bench on a few occasions this season.

Pools are among the clubs monitoring White’s availability. They have shortlisted the midfielder as one on a long list midfield targets as they currently prioritise getting a goalkeeper over the line following Jonathan Mitchell’s departure.

Joe White of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I've been very impressed. I saw [White] playing for the development squad, and he performed really well. He's a talented player.”

White has previously attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United, Rangers and Celtic prior to agreeing a new deal at Newcastle. He joined The Magpies from his hometown club Carlisle United in 2016.

