League Two news: Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton cleared of assault
Joey Barton has been cleared of assault following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
The former Newcastle United midfielder, 39, was alleged to have pushed over rival manager Daniel Stendel, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth.
When the Bristol Rovers manager gave evidence last week, he denied it was him who shoved then Barnsley manager Stendel after a League One match between his Fleetwood Town team and the South Yorkshire side on April 13 2019.
Stendel told a jury how he was walking down the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium after his side’s 4-2 victory when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on the metal structure.
Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, jogging, a moment later.
The jury took under two hours to find Barton not guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a week-long trial.