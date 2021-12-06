League Two news: Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton cleared of assault

The former Newcastle United midfielder, 39, was alleged to have pushed over rival manager Daniel Stendel, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth.

When the Bristol Rovers manager gave evidence last week, he denied it was him who shoved then Barnsley manager Stendel after a League One match between his Fleetwood Town team and the South Yorkshire side on April 13 2019.

Stendel told a jury how he was walking down the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium after his side’s 4-2 victory when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on the metal structure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joey Barton, Manager of Bristol Rovers looks on as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Papa John's Trophy match between Bristol Rovers and Chelsea U21 at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, jogging, a moment later.

The jury took under two hours to find Barton not guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a week-long trial.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.