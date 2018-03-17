Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka is relishing the international break – but not a 10-hour flight

Martin Dubravka is looking forward to linking up with his Slovakia team-mates – but not a gruelling trip to Thailand.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper is in Spain with his club-mates for tomorrow’s friendly against Royal Antwerp.

Dubravka, signed on loan from Sparta Prague in January, will then head to his homeland before making the long journey to Thailand for a game against the United Arab Emirates.

The 29-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for the national team again, but it’s a long way to Thailand!

“I don’t like to travel for 10 hours on a plane, but I’m really looking forward to playing again with the national team.

“We’re like a family. That’s why we were successful in the few games before I came to England.

“I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Dubravka is relishing the chance, in Spain, to get to know his United team-mates better.

“I’m really looking forward to spending this time with my team-mates,” said Dubravka.

“You need to spend time with the players in your squad to be able to get to know them better.

“It’s only for four days, but the weather is great in Spain. We can enjoy training outside and spend some time doing fun activity after training.

“It is important to keep the mind focused, but also enjoy some fun with my team-mates and get to know them better.”

Dubravka will return to Tyneside on the eve of the March 31 home game against Huddersfield Town after Slovakia play a second game in Thailand the week after next.

“Huddersfield’s a huge game, but our focus is only on playing against Royal Antwerp,” said Dubravka.

“If we look only into the game against Huddersfield, then we will not be ready in our minds for this game – and we want to win it.”