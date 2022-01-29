Newcastle United midfielder reacts to joining Hartlepool United on loan until end of the season

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed terms on a new deal with The Magpies and has now joined up with Pools in League Two.

White made his Newcastle first-team debut in a pre-season friendly last summer and has also been named on the bench on a few occasions this season.

Hartlepool were alerted to White’s availability and acted quickly to bolster their midfield before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Joe White of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I've been very impressed. I saw [White] playing for the development squad, and he performed really well. He's a talented player.”

White has previously attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United, Rangers and Celtic prior to agreeing a new deal at Newcastle. He joined The Magpies from his hometown club Carlisle United in 2016 before signing a professional contract in 2019.

On the move, White told the Hartlepool website: “I’m really keen to play first team football now and once I knew Hartlepool were interested I wanted to come. I know the manager wants to play good football and that was one of the key reasons why I wanted to join.

"I want to play as many games as possible between now and the end of the season, scoring and assisting goals and showing the fans what I’m capable of.”

White will wear the number 30 shirt at The Suit Direct Stadium and be available for next weekend’s FA Cup match against Crystal Palace, subject to FA clearance.

