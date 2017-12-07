Positivity the key for Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie

Matt Ritchie says Newcastle United are staying positive in their bad spell.

The Magpies, in their first season back in the top flight, have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games to slip within five points of the drop zone. Last week’s 3-1 defeat at Chelsea left them 15th ahead of a crunch home clash with Leicester at St James’s Park on Saturday (5.30pm kick-off).

Scotland international Ritchie said: “We have had tough games, as every game in the Premier League is, but we’ll be looking for three points.

“We will be working through the week ahead of a tough weekend.

“In this Premier League, it is all about how you react to defeats and stay positive.

“We will continue to work, and get better week in, week out.

“Hopefully it can be positive. The results haven’t been great of late, and everybody knows that but we’re looking to get back on track.”

“Most important is the present moment – three points is the most important thing on Saturday.

“Leicester have picked up of late and seemed to have found their way under a new manager. It’s a tough game, but one we are really looking forward to.”

On losing to defending champs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Ritchie added on NUFCTV: “It is about how you react to defeats. Make sure you stay positive and continue to work.”