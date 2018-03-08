Sunderland supporter Paul Woolston thrilled to help Newcastle beat the Black Cats in shoot-out drama

Sunderland fan Paul Woolston told of his joy after helping Newcastle United to a dramatic Wear-Tyne derby win at the Stadium of Light.

Goalkeeper Woolston and his Under-23 team-mates won a penalty shoot-out 11-10 after the sides had drawn 2-2 after extra-time last night.

Keeper Paul Woolston joins his Newcastle U23 team-mates to celebrate knocking out Sunderland last night. Picture by Frank Reid

Newcastle’s Curtis Good had opened the scoring in the 28th minute, but Lynden Gooch had levelled before the break.

Gooch struck again in the second half, but United’s Callum Robert’s levelled in injury time with a stunning free-kick.

And Jake Hackett missed the decisive penalty to send the visitors into the last four of the Premier League International Cup.

Woolston saved one penalty and also scored a spot-kick past counterpart Max Stryjek in front of his friends and family.

“I am a Sunderland fan,” said the 19-year-old, who has been on loan at South Shields this season. “I’ll probably get home and my dad, my brothers and none of my family will speak to me!

“I used to be here (at Sunderland) when I was little and got released and came to Newcastle, who have been brilliant with me ever since.

“I always want to win, no matter who it’s against. I might get some stick, but it doesn’t bother me at the end of the day.

“I’ve been here about five years and I’ve loved every second.”

On the penalty shoot-out, Woolston said: “It was a long 120-odd minutes and penalties at the end for me.

“The lads dug in, especially at 2-1 down. Maybe other times we might have given in. It’s one I’ll definitely remember.

“It means a lot to everyone in the changing room, especially with the recent run of form in the derbies. Hopefully, it’ll put us in the right direction.”

United will face holders Porto in a home semi-final.

The other tie will be contested by Arsenal and Villarreal.