Next Hartlepool United manager: Bromley boss and ex-Newcastle United coach Andy Woodman new favourite with ex-Middlesbrough, Juventus, Lazio and Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli 'keen'

Woodman is understood to be an early target.

Pools are looking for a new manager after Challinor left The Vic – just weeks after signing a new three-year deal – to take charge at National League side Stockport County, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Woodman – who has led Bromley to 4th in the National League – is the new favourite to replace him with BetVictor, with Ross Turnbull second, though as previously reported by the Mail, it is understood he doesn’t have an interest in the role.

Ex-Newport boss Michael Flynn and current Halifax boss Pete Wild are also among the early names in the frame.

There is always one left-field name linked with the Pools job whenever it becomes available – remember Sven-Goran Eriksson back in 2012? – and this time round it is former Middlesbrough and Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Earlier on Thursday, Football League World reported Ravanelli is keen on a return to the North East and the Pools job and as a result his name has appeared in the latest bookmakers odds.

He has previously managed AC Ajaccio in France and FC Arsenal Kyiv in the Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Pools caretaker Antony Sweeney is expected to remain in the dugout for Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie against Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off) but is unsure on how long his tenure will be as caretaker this time around.

