Next permanent Hartlepool United manager: interim boss Lennie Lawrence now outright favourite to succeed Darren Sarll

By Robbie Stelling
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 11:08 BST
Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence is now the 13/8 favourite to succeed Darren Sarll on a permanent basis. Lawrence, who celebrates his 77th birthday next month, has steered Pools to five points from their last three games and leads the betting ahead of the likes of Neal Ardley, Antony Sweeney and Lee Cattermole.

1. Lennie Lawrence: 13/8

Interim boss Lennie Lawrence in now the 13/8 favourite to become Hartlepool United's next permanent manager. Photo: FRANK REID 2024

Has a whole host of National League experience but struggled in his most recent role in charge of York.

2. Neal Ardley: 5/2

Has a whole host of National League experience but struggled in his most recent role in charge of York. Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire

The Pools legend left the club in the summer and has recently followed Rob Elliot to Crawley after a successful spell with National League rivals Gateshead.

3. Antony Sweeney: 5/1

The Pools legend left the club in the summer and has recently followed Rob Elliot to Crawley after a successful spell with National League rivals Gateshead. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Held in high regard at Newport, helping the Exiles secure their Football League Status in successive seasons and leading them to the fourth round of the FA Cup, hosting Manchester United.

4. Graham Coughlan: 6/1

Held in high regard at Newport, helping the Exiles secure their Football League Status in successive seasons and leading them to the fourth round of the FA Cup, hosting Manchester United. Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

