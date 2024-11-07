Interim boss Lennie Lawrence leads the latest betting to become Hartlepool United's next permanent manager.

Next permanent Hartlepool United manager: interim boss Lennie Lawrence now outright favourite to succeed Darren Sarll

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence is now the 13/8 favourite to succeed Darren Sarll on a permanent basis. Lawrence, who celebrates his 77th birthday next month, has steered Pools to five points from their last three games and leads the betting ahead of the likes of Neal Ardley, Antony Sweeney and Lee Cattermole.