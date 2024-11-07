Hartlepool United caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence is now the 13/8 favourite to succeed Darren Sarll permanently, according to BonusCodeBets. Here's a look at all the latest odds.
1. Lennie Lawrence: 13/8
Interim boss Lennie Lawrence in now the 13/8 favourite to become Hartlepool United's next permanent manager. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
2. Neal Ardley: 5/2
Has a whole host of National League experience but struggled in his most recent role in charge of York. Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire
3. Antony Sweeney: 5/1
The Pools legend left the club in the summer and has recently followed Rob Elliot to Crawley after a successful spell with National League rivals Gateshead. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
4. Graham Coughlan: 6/1
Held in high regard at Newport, helping the Exiles secure their Football League Status in successive seasons and leading them to the fourth round of the FA Cup, hosting Manchester United. Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images