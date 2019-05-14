Nicke Kabamba opens up on the 'difficult decision' to join Hartlepool United, winning things and promotion expectations at Pools

Nicke Kabamba has opened up about the 'difficult decision' to join Hartlepool United, following the announcement of his permanent switch.

The striker impressed during a four-month loan spell at the Super 6 Stadium at the back end of the National League season, netting seven goals in just 17 games for Pools.

And as a result, manager Craig Hignett was over the moon to turn the temporary switch from Havant & Waterlooville into a permanent one.

Kabamba has revealed it was a tough call to make, moving so far away from home, but the size and ambition at the club made it that much easier.

"I think I made a very good decision in a difficult situation when I joined the Club on loan in January - I just felt like the fans took to me straight away and helped me settle in," he told the club website.

"Scoring goals obviously helped but it was such an amazing start for me – it was just the best possible way to come in to a club and score five in my first four games, it was crazy.

"It has definitely been a big decision for me, purely based on location not the club itself.

"This club has such a big history, it’s been in the Football League and I want to come here now and hopefully to challenge to win things.

"I have a very good feeling about next year so I am signing for Hartlepool to play games and help get the club back where it belongs in to the EFL."

On the move itself, he added: "I am absolutely over the moon, I’m so happy.

"Obviously, with the season finished I just wanted to get something sorted as soon as possible and coming to Hartlepool is a great opportunity for me."

As is the case with any striker, goals are at the forefront of the ex-Portsmouth man's mind.

“It will be great to be with the club at the beginning of the season and I will definitely be setting a target for goals," added Kabamba.

“It is always important to have something to aim for, especially when I am going to be playing for such a big club with high standards.

“I will switch off from football for a little while and enjoy some time with the family now but, as soon as it’s time, I will be back to work mode.”