Nicke Kabamba during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

The Pools striker netted a first-half brace and came close to sealing his hat-trick in the second half only to be twice denied by Loach.

And while Kabamba was frustrated not to net a third, there was no hard feelings with the former Pools number 1 as he said: “It was enjoyable to play against Loachy and score against him!

“It was a great team performance and everybody did well from the goalkeeper all the way to the strikers.

“We spoke after the game and he just congratulated me and said well played and that he wasn’t going to let me take home the match ball!

