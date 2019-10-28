Nicke Kabamba reveals what former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Scott Loach said to him following Barnet brace
Nicke Kabamba was pleased to get one over on his former teammate Scott Loach as Hartlepool United beat Barnet 2-0 at Victoria Park.
The Pools striker netted a first-half brace and came close to sealing his hat-trick in the second half only to be twice denied by Loach.
And while Kabamba was frustrated not to net a third, there was no hard feelings with the former Pools number 1 as he said: “It was enjoyable to play against Loachy and score against him!
“It was a great team performance and everybody did well from the goalkeeper all the way to the strikers.
“We spoke after the game and he just congratulated me and said well played and that he wasn’t going to let me take home the match ball!
“Now we’re full of confidence and looking forward to the next game because this has really pushed us on with a great team performance.”