It’s been a frustrating month for Pools following promotion with some disappointing friendly results compounded with a lack of transfer activity on the whole.

And people are starting to feel a bit anxious, including Featherstone himself as he admitted it was ‘hard not to panic’ after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Gateshead.

Fortunately, Pools have been able to keep the majority of their National League promotion winning side together which the midfielder believes has helped maintain a positive atmosphere in the camp heading into the new season.

Nicky Featherstone in action during Blyth Spartans v HUFC pre-season friendly. 27-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

Manager Dave Challinor has been able to retain the services of 13 of last season’s squad with Featherstone agreeing a new two year deal at the club despite interest from elsewhere.

“We’ve got a good set of lads and there’s a good atmosphere in the squad," Featherstone said. “We still bring up the play-off final and the success of last year but in football you have to move on quickly or you get stuck.

"I’ve been part of a struggling team in League Two and it’s not nice so it’s important we build on the momentum we have built.”

The home form, having the fans back in, we need to use that and push on to have another good season."

Featherstone will lead Pools out for their Football League return against Crawley Town at Victoria Park on August 7. The midfielder is the only member of Pools’ previous Football League squad to still be at the club over four years later.

