Nicky Featherstone: Lennie Lawrence hails veteran midfielder's influence after outstanding performance in win over Aldershot Town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Featherstone, who turned 36 in September, was written off by sections of supporters this summer after signing a new player-coach contract following the appointment of Darren Sarll as manager.
Sarll then moved to strengthen in central-midfield, signing Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron, Greg Sloggett and Darren Robinson.
That left some to suggest Featherstone would be reduced to a bit part role on the pitch as he took the first steps into coaching.
And yet, not for the first time, the metronomic midfielder has proven his doubters wrong and has featured in 16 of the 18 games so far this season.
Featherstone has started all three of the games since Sarll's sacking and has played an important role in helping Lawrence implement some of his tactical adjustments, leading the team, keeping the ball and helping Pools to maintain their shape out of possession.
The veteran, who is the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time, was outstanding as Pools beat Aldershot to make it three games unbeaten under Lawrence and Featherstone's impressive performance even drew begrudging praise from Shots boss Tommy Widdrington.
Featherstone has formed a strong partnership with the more mobile and robust Nathan Sheron in recent weeks, whose hard work and tenacity allows him more time to get on the ball and dictate play.
The former Hull, Hereford and Harrogate man has hardly put a foot wrong this season and Lawrence has been delighted with Featherstone's influence, both on and off the pitch.
"He's been vital, absolutely vital," he said.
"He's played three games in a week, no problem. How good was he?
"He knows what he's doing, he understands his position and he understands the game so well.
"He's still a very good player at this level.
"He's on the coaching pathway and that's good, I consult him all the time and talk to him about tactical things, training and so on.
"He's obviously still making a great contribution as a player, so we've got to balance those two things."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.