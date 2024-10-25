"If we can get someone in who is the right person, then who knows what can happen."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone wants to make the Prestige Group Stadium a fortress again ahead of Saturday's visit of Aldershot Town.

Pools have endured a bitterly disappointing start to the new season and have won just one of their first eight home games so far this term.

When he was appointed in April, manager Darren Sarll vowed to make the Prestige Group Stadium one of the National League's most difficult places for visiting teams to come.

However, it didn't take long for that promise to backfire as Pools failed to win any of their opening six games on home turf.

The veteran midfielder was written off by some fans this summer but has featured in 15 of his side's 17 games so far this season.

Sarll's side didn't score a home goal in almost seven hours of football and were booed off following last month's 3-0 drubbing against Rochdale.

Supporters were calling for Sarll's head when Pools went two goals down at home to Sutton two weeks later but a hat-trick from Mani Dieseruvwe turned the game around and granted the under pressure boss a temporary reprieve.

In truth, the first home win of the season felt like it came about in spite of Sarll rather than because of him after the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager made the baffling decision to leave both Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last season, on the bench.

Rather than taking the shackles off his side and allowing the considerable attacking talent within the squad to express themselves, Sarll reverted back to his defensive methods and Pools needed a late Adam Campbell equaliser to prevent a humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of National League North Brackley earlier in October.

In the end, that proved nothing more than a short stay of execution as Brackley won the replay comfortably and Sarll was sacked the following morning.

It's often said that the Prestige Group Stadium - or Victoria Park, as it's known on the terraces - can be either one of the best or one of the most difficult places for a home team to play their football.

When things are going well, the committed and dedicated fan base can generate one of the best atmospheres in the country but supporters are never shy of letting their feelings be known when Pools are struggling.

Few are better placed to understand that notion than Nicky Featherstone, the club's fourth highest appearance maker of all time.

The veteran midfielder, who turned 36 last month, has been at Pools for 11 seasons and is desperate to help his side transform their home form ahead of Saturday's visit of Aldershot.

"It's massively important that we make our home ground a fortress like we have in recent times," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Three or four years ago we made it a really difficult place for teams to come.

"We've finished matches strongly over the last three games so hopefully we can take some of that momentum, play with some freedom, score some goals and excite the fans."

Caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence, who took charge following Sarll's sacking on Wednesday, has started to breathe new life back into Pools.

The 76-year-old, one of a select few managers to have overseen more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, hailed last Saturday's draw with Maidenhead as a "small step in the right direction".

Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Altrincham, then, represented a more confident stride forward for Pools, who impressed against one of the National League's best footballing sides.

The likes of Nathan Sheron, Joe Grey and Billy Sass-Davies all had chances to win the game late on and Featherstone, who had a good game in the heart of midfield, felt his side were unfortunate not to return to the North East with all three points.

He said: "There were loads of positives to take.

"In the last 20, 25 minutes I would have said there was only one team looking to go on and win the game and that was us.

"The feeling we had is we could have won the game, we thought we'd done enough just to nick the game."

Pools were touted as potential promotion contenders prior to the new season but find themselves closer to the bottom four than the top seven after a miserable beginning to the campaign.

Even so, Pools are just six points outside the play-offs and there remains a sense that this squad is capable of crashing the promotion party.

Of course, the next managerial appointment will prove crucial but Featherstone is confident there is still enough time for his side to save their season.

"For whatever reason, we haven't seen the best of this group of players but there's a lot of time left," he said.

"The club's made the decision to make a change and what that has given us is plenty of time to put things right.

"It's not been the ideal start but this group of players, I believe, should be looking up rather than down."

Not for the first time, Featherstone was written off by sections of supporters over the summer after signing a new player-coach contract.

The metronomic midfielder was initially released in the summer of 2023 but was re-signed in October after Pools failed to find a replacement.

He went on to feature in all of the remaining 34 games but was part of a much-maligned midfield who, for all their qualities in possession, lacked a natural ball-winner.

Darren Sarll decided on a complete overhaul following his appointment, releasing regular starters Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke and signing Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Greg Sloggett.

While the incoming trio might lack some of their predecessors quality on the ball, there's little doubting Pools have become more robust in the engine room, with Nathan Sheron, who scored his first goal in midweek, arguably his side's outstanding performer so far this season.

All the new arrivals coupled with his new hybrid role led some to speculate that Featherstone's influence on the pitch would be limited but the veteran has again proven his doubters wrong, featuring in 15 of his side's 17 games.

Although it's clear he still has plenty to offer on the pitch, taking the first steps into coaching has given Featherstone some food for thought about a career in management and the veteran midfielder admits he'll make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign.

He said: "The three new lads have got a lot of legs, a lot of energy.

"I've probably played a bit more than we might have thought.

"I've got 10 years on some of these lads so if they can help me with their work off the ball, then hopefully my experience and quality with the football can shine through.

"The coaching has been a really interesting insight into what the future might hold for me.

"It makes sense for me to go into management, I've been in football for 19 or 20 years now and it's all I've known since leaving school.

"I still feel ok on the football pitch, I still train all the time.

"I'll make a decision at the end of the season and we'll go from there."

Featherstone has been one of a number of names linked with the vacant managerial job, although this time might just have come a little too soon for the Pools stalwart.

Pools are beginning to garner a bad reputation for managerial appointments and are hunting for their 14th permanent boss in the last nine years.

They are set to play their fifth game in 14 days tomorrow but then have a free week on account of their exit from the FA Cup.

The sense is that Pools will push hard to get Darren Sarll's replacement in the building before the trip to rivals York on November 9 and Featherstone is hoping the club will get their next appointment right as they look to start making their way up the National League table.

He said: "It's always important to get the right person at any club.

"It's probably even more so at this club - it's a bit different to a lot of clubs.

"The fans are very passionate, very demanding and it's not always an easy place to play when things aren't going well.

"Now is the time to get it right.

"If we can get someone in who is the right person, then who knows what can happen."