'Nicky is a player I like a lot' - Craig Hignett reveals his delight at Nicky Featherstone's new deal

“If you’re talking value for money, then Nicky is as good as we’ve got.”

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett thinks Nicky Featherstone’s new contract is not only value for money for Pools, he also believes he’s managed to hang on to the most technically gifted player in his dressing-room.

Hignett has made no secret of his desire to keep the 30-year-old, who turns 31 in September, at Pools in what will be his SIXTH season.

“Nicky is a player that I like a lot,” Hignett said.

“Technically, I would say he’s probably the best we have in the squad; he’s got a proper football brain and knows the game and this club inside out.

“The thing people should know is that Nicky took a pay cut to stay with the Club last season and he proved his commitment to the cause time and again.”

Hignett has managed to get the best out of Featherstone in his second spell as manager at Pools.

And the manager says the results of Featherstone’s transformation can not only been seen out on the park, he’s made a big impact on the training pitches, too.

“His stats on the GPS monitoring we do were consistently in the top three every week so he’s shown unbelievable dedication, he loves being at the Club and I’m delighted he’s staying.

“Nicky is the type that, if you know him, know how he ticks and know how to get the best out of him, then he can be great for any team in this league because he can control football games.”