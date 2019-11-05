Several players are still looking for new clubs after seeing their contracts expire elsewhere, some of whom have previously played in the Premier League. We’ve picked out nine players who are still out of contract and could be snapped up before the mid-season transfer window. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who’s available:
1. Joe Ledley
The Welsh international, 32, has been training with League Two side Newport recently after leaving Derby in the summer. County manager Mike Flynn said a deal is “unlikely" though.
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Wilfried Bony
Bony also trained with Newport earlier this year after his Swansea contract expired in May.The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Qatari side Al-Arabi.
Photo: Clive Mason
3. Johan Djourou
Best known for his days at Arsenal, the Swiss centre-back last played in Italy for Serie A club S.P.A.L. The 32-year-old made six appearances last season before leaving by mutual consent in January.
Photo: Alexander Hassenstein
4. Martin Olsson
After representing Sweden at the 2018 World Cup, the full-back suffered a serious Achilles injury in December last year. The 31-year-old saw his contract expire at Swansea at the end of last season and is still looking for a new club.
Photo: Alex Pantling
