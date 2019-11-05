Nine free agents who are still available to Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals
Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals can’t sign any new players until the start of January – but there is still the option of free agents.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 10:25 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 7:29 am
Several players are still looking for new clubs after seeing their contracts expire elsewhere, some of whom have previously played in the Premier League. We’ve picked out nine players who are still out of contract and could be snapped up before the mid-season transfer window. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who’s available: