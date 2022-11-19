Nine Hartlepool pubs screening the England v Iran World Cup game on TV

Not too many people are perhaps tempted by a trip to the pub on a Monday in November at 1pm.
But it is not every Monday in November at 1pm that England play their first game in football’s World Cup.
Here are nine Hartlepool pubs showing the Group B clash with Iran on November 21.
It is by no means the full list of bars screening the match.
1. Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton
Reputedly Hartlepool's oldest pub, it opens at noon with free soup served at half time.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Eskimo Joe's, Victoria Road
Hartlepool newest bar only opened on Friday and has 11 big screens showing the match action.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hornsey's, Seaton Reach
The popular Seaton bar and grill, which is run by Spencer Hornsey, will be serving pints for £2 ahead of closing its doors for the final time on World Cup final day. Will England have made it that far?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Nursery, Hopps Street
The Nursery is showing the game on big screens.
Photo: Frank Reid