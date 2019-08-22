Full-back Patrick Reading played for Middlesbrough's senior side during pre-season.

NINE Middlesbrough youngsters who could still leave on loan this summer

The Championship transfer window may have slammed shut earlier this month but not every club is restricted by the same rules.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 12:08

Clubs in League One and League Two can still complete deals, loan and permanent, before September 2, meaning players could still leave the Riverside this summer. The most likely outcome is that some of Boro's youngsters will be sent out on loan, with head coach Jonathan Woodgate keen to aid their development. Here are nine players who could still make a loan switch:

1. Aynsley Pears

Woodgate said the 21-year-old would go out on loan earlier this summer. However, after some impressive performances in pre-season, the youngster now appears to be Boro's second-choice goalkeeper.

2. Patrick Reading

Earned some high praise from Woodgate after Boro's win over Gateshead in pre-season. Unlikely to feature for the first-team this term, though, with George Friend, Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola all ahead of the 20-year-old in the pecking order.

3. Stephen Wearne

The versatile midfielder, 18, played in the centre of midfield and out wide for the senior side in pre-season. Wearne signed his first professional deal in April.

4. Connor Malley

Was a regular for Boro's under-23 side in Premier League 2 last season. The 19-year-old has impressed with his confidence and ability on the ball from midfield.

