Former Middlesbrough and Bristol City winger Albert Adomah.

Nine players who have represented both Middlesbrough and Bristol City

Middlesbrough will travel to Ashton Gate this weekend to face a high-flying Bristol City side in the Championship – and there are plenty of players who have represented both Boro and the Robins over the years.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 11:45

Ahead of Saturday’s league meeting, we’ve picked out nine players who have represented both clubs and take a look at what has happened in their careers since. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see the full list.

1. Aden Flint

The towering centre-back made over 200 appearances for the Robins after signing for the club in 2013. He joined Boro last summer but spent only one season at the Riverside before leaving for Cardiff.

2. Albert Adomah

One of Boro's promotion winners from the 2015/16 season. The Teessiders signed Adomah from Bristol City in 2013 and the winger, who has since joined Nottingham Forest, remains a popular figure at both clubs.

3. Neil Maddison

The BBC Tees pundit remains heavily involved with Boro's youth set-up in his role as academy ambassador and player welfare manager. During his playing days, Maddison spent four years at Boro and had a brief loan spell at Bristol City.

4. Lee Tomlin

After helping Boro reach the Championship play-off final in 2015, Tomlin left Teesside for Bournemouth. He then signed for City permanently following a loan move to Ashton Gate and has since returned to Cardiff after spells at Nottingham Forest and Peterborough.

