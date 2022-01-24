There will be plenty of focus on the in-comings at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools keen to strengthen a squad who have won just one of their last 12 games in League Two following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Lee’s side have been unfortunate not to come away with more points in recent weeks but appeared to be a little out of steam against Paul Tisdale’s side, requiring a super strike from Nicky Featherstone to rescue a point.

But while Lee continues his discussions to bring in new recruits over the remainder of the month, the Pools boss has admitted he does not expect to see any first team players leave the Suit Direct Stadium.

Graeme Lee does not expect to see anymore outgoings at Hartlepool United this month. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Lee has lost a number of loan players this month who have been called back by their parent clubs with the likes of Tyler Burey and Matty Daly likely to be significant misses to the Pools squad.

Jonathan Mitchell and Mike Fondop have also left the club this month after their short term contracts expired but Lee remains focused on the ins rather than the outs as the window draws to a close.

“You hear rumours, and people say things, but there’s nothing regarding bids or anything come in [for our players],” Lee told The Mail.

“Maybe I’ve ignored some calls, but no there’s definitely not. We’re planning to bring players in and I’m not planning to move anyone out, especially lads who are in the starting team.”

