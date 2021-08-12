‘No brainer’ – Hartlepool United's new loan signing reacts to loan move from Stoke City
Hartlepool United’s latest arrival Will Goodwin is raring to go after joining the club on loan until the new year.
The 19-year-old has been involved with Stoke City’s under-23s set-up since joining The Potters from National League North side Chester back in February.
He will wear the number 11 shirt at Pools this season and becomes the club’s 10th summer arrival.
The 6ft striker will bolster Pools’ limited attacking options during the first half of the campaign alongside Fela Olomola and Mark Cullen. Manager Dave Challinor is also targeting further additions up front.
After signing for Pools, Goodwin told the club website: “Once I heard Hartlepool were interested, it was a no brainer for me.
"I was at the game against Crewe and the fans were so passionate. It is such a huge club even for League Two and it is a real honour to sign on loan. I can’t wait to get started.
“I'm a striker, I like to run in behind, get the ball at my feet and link play up. Hopefully I can put the ball in the back of the net a few time but most importantly, I’ll work hard for the team and never stop running.
I knew, the manager before I came here, now I’ve come here and spoken to him about how we're going to play and things like that so it suits me.”
Goodwin is expected to join up with the Pools squad for training this week ahead of Saturday’s League Two trip to Barrow (3pm kick-off).