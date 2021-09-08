No change in style for Hartlepool United as Dave Challinor calls for strikers to step up in Tyler Burey's absence
Dave Challinor insists there is no chance he will change Hartlepool United’s style of play following one disappointing result or injury set-back.
Pools were beaten 1-0 at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday despite creating numerous chances to win the game at 0-0.
On the whole, the side have made a positive start to life back in League Two following promotion with three wins from their opening five games.
Pools’ high-pressure, 3-5-2 approach with attacking wing-backs saw them promoted to League Two and Challinor has no plans on changing things.
“We’re not going to adapt how we play, not a chance,” he said. “Why would we adapt how we play when we’ve created numerous chances?
"Stats can be misleading but if you look at expected goals in that game [against Tranmere], we win that 5-2 so we’re not going to adapt or change the way we play and the opportunities we create.
"People have got to get in the right areas and we’ll be looking at the free agent market. People have to be understanding especially as a young player that if you put yourself in the area you’re going to score goals because the majority of goals are scored from that position.
"If you do that, with the quality we have, we’ll create chances and whether you can stick them away or not will determine how well you play.”
With top scorer Tyler Burey facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Challinor needs someone else to step up to the mark and provide a genuine goal threat.
“They’ll have to adapt their game or they won’t play,” Challinor added. “Tyler is different where he’s not a centre forward but Will [Goodwin] is, Fela [Olomola] is, Culls [Mark Cullen] is and we still need to get him up to speed.
"Mols isn’t a centre-forward so you don’t expect him to score goals in the six yard box and with him you’re not looking to change things and play him up front with Tyler.
"We’ll play a centre forward, whether we play two will be determined by how other players are doing.
"But if players need telling where they need to be to score goals, I suggest they won’t be in professional football very long.”