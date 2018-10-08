Hartlepool FC manager describes loss as ‘worst performance’ during his reign

Hartlepool FC manager Terry Hill described the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup defeat at the hands of Durham United as “the worst performance of his time at the club.”

An Adam Watson brace and goals from Dan Horabin and Daniel Mann condemned Hartlepool to 4-0 defeat against the Durham and Wearside Development League club.

Hill was brutally honest as he assessed his side’s performance at New Ferens Park, but insisted that that they would bounce back against Boldon CA on Wednesday night.

“We were second best throughout and Durham United outworked and outplayed us,” admitted Hill.

“It’s the worst performance of my time at the club.

“We were unbeaten in six games, the lads thought it was going to be easy.

“They know they have let themselves down and we had a frank discussion about it after the game.

“I can take nothing away from Durham, they played well and moved the ball around.

“They are a decent side and have a good setup.

“We move on now and fortunately we are straight back into another game at Boldon on Wednesday.

“We will put it right.”

A goalless draw at Tow Law Town left Billingham Town in third place in Northern League Division Two.

Neighbours Billingham Synthonia became the first side to lose to Durham City since the opening day of the season.

Ben Pollock gave Synners a fifteenth-minute lead but the scores were level at half-time thanks to Jamie Hayman’s equaliser.

Pollock’s second of the day put his side back in front five minutes into the second-half but Hayman levelled up the scores just after the hour-mark.

And the Citizens striker was his side’s match-winner as his late penalty gave them their second win of the season.