Team news: Midfielder returns to Hartlepool United starting XI, defender's shock inclusion on bench

Nicky Featherstone has returned to the Hartlepool United starting XI for this afternoon's clash with Gateshead.

While defender Keith Watson has surprisingly been named on the bench for the clash at the International Stadium.

Manager Craig Harrison makes two changes to the side beaten by Maidenhead United at the Vic at the weekend with Lewis Hawkins returning from his suspension in midfield alongside Featherstone.

Kenton Richardson (injured) and Newton (benched) are the duo to miss out.

Pools XI: Scott Loach, Blair Adams, Liam Donnelly, Louis Laing, Nicky Deverdics, Nicky Featherstone, Lewis Hawkins, Michael Woods, Jonathan Franks, Jake Cassidy, Rhys Oates.

Subs: Keith Watson, Conor Newton, Jack Munns, Devante Rodney, Connor Simpson.