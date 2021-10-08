Pools have won four and drawn one of their five league matches in 2021-22 and host a Cobblers side who have lost just once on the road all season.

Northampton sit a point above Pools in the table and whoever wins at The Vic on Saturday afternoon could move back into the play-off places.

Hartlepool have gone four games without a win in the league and Brady is hoping to extend that record this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady looks on during the Papa John's Trophy match between Northampton Town v Walsall at Sixfields Stadium on October 05, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Hartlepool have got a fantastic home record and we know we are in for a tough challenge,” he told the club website. “We feel we can go there and upset that record but we know we need to be at our best to do that.

“We will do our tactical analysis and do what we believe will give us the best chance of getting a positive result."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.