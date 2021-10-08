Northampton Town manager Jon Brady looking to cause ‘upset’ at Hartlepool United
Northampton Town manager Jon Brady is hoping to end Hartlepool United’s unbeaten start to the League Two season at Victoria Park.
Pools have won four and drawn one of their five league matches in 2021-22 and host a Cobblers side who have lost just once on the road all season.
Northampton sit a point above Pools in the table and whoever wins at The Vic on Saturday afternoon could move back into the play-off places.
Hartlepool have gone four games without a win in the league and Brady is hoping to extend that record this weekend.
“Hartlepool have got a fantastic home record and we know we are in for a tough challenge,” he told the club website. “We feel we can go there and upset that record but we know we need to be at our best to do that.
“We will do our tactical analysis and do what we believe will give us the best chance of getting a positive result."