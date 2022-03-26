Hartlepool United travel to Northampton Town looking for back-to-back wins in League Two

Graeme Lee’s side head to Sixfields Stadium to take on promotion chasing Northampton Town looking to add to their impressive win over high flying Newport County last time out.

Pools’ success in South Wales lay to rest any lingering hangover from their EFL Trophy exit at the semi-final stage against Rotherham United earlier this month.

The result left Pools 10 points adrift of the final play-off spot in League Two with little room for error if they are to make an unlikely push towards the top seven in the final weeks of the season.

Mark Shelton is one of three players who could return for Hartlepool United this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID

But Pools face a Cobblers side looking for an immediate return to League One with Jon Brady’s side third in the League Two table.

Northampton have however won just two of their last seven games following defeat to Bristol Rovers on home soil last time out.

Lee could welcome back midfielder’s Bryn Morris, Mark Shelton and Joe White this afternoon after the trio all returned to training this week.

“The lads coming back in is brilliant but we’ve got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday coming up so it’s about how quick we want to throw bodies in and can it affect the games so we’ll assess them all and see what we’ve got,” said Lee.

It’s been a challenging week for Lee after Pools confirmed the exits of midfielder Gavan Holohan and defender Zaine Francis-Angol.

But Lee remains confident the decisions were best for all parties involved.

"You make decisions on what you feel is going to benefit the team and the squad and how we are and that decision got made and I feel as though what we’ve got in the building at the moment is very strong,” said Lee.

Meanwhile, Pools confirmed earlier this week the club are now accepting applications from players ahead of the introduction of their Category 4 academy subject to EFL approval.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin remains confident the club will be accepted for their academy status and has invited potential players to send in their CV’s to be assessed between now and the end of the season.

"I’m positive we’ll get through for Cat 4 next season and hopefully Cat 3 the season after,” said Hobin.

“It’s massive for this football club in terms of producing local talent and stopping the best young boys in the town going to our neighbours.

“Obviously we had to lose the academy when we dropped into the National League which was devastating.

“The last two or three months we’ve been really getting into looking at the local youth teams.

“We want to keep the best talent in this football club and this football town and get them coming through the ranks and one day playing for the first team.

“[And] we are now at the stage where we will be accepting applications for boys to try out for us for the Cat 4 academy so they can send their CV’s in to [email protected] and we’ll have a look at those between now and the end of the season.

“We want to develop the stars of the future and we want to keep them local.”

