Hartlepool United travel to Notts County in the National League.

Pools have beaten Aldershot Town, Brackley Town and Barnet since Sweeney took interim charge and done so without conceding a goal.

But the 36-year-old caretaker manager is anticipating his side’s toughest test so far at Meadow Lane as they face a Magpies side in good form.

Neal Ardley’s side have sit four points above Hartlepool in the table in the final play-off position having played a game more. Pools could potentially close the gap with the top seven to a single point with victory today – refresh the page and scroll down to get the action as it unfolds from Nottingham...