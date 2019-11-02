Notts County 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, previews, match, score updates and reaction from Meadow Lane
Hartlepool United travel to Notts County in the National League this afternoon looking to claim their fourth straight win under Antony Sweeney.
Pools have beaten Aldershot Town, Brackley Town and Barnet since Sweeney took interim charge and done so without conceding a goal.
But the 36-year-old caretaker manager is anticipating his side’s toughest test so far at Meadow Lane as they face a Magpies side in good form.
Neal Ardley’s side have sit four points above Hartlepool in the table in the final play-off position having played a game more. Pools could potentially close the gap with the top seven to a single point with victory today – refresh the page and scroll down to get the action as it unfolds from Nottingham...