Oldham Athletic 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and match updates with supporter protests planned at Boundary Park
Hartlepool United face Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park in League Two this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools are yet to pick up a point away from home this season while the Latics haven’t picked up a point at home so something has to give today.
Oldham currently sit bottom of the table with five defeats from their opening six games while Pools still occupy a play-off place despite a 1-0 midweek defeat at Sutton United.
Oldham supporters group ‘Push the Boundray’ have confirmed that there will be an organised protest before today’s game with supporters encouraged to make their voices heard ‘in the correct and lawful manner’ during the game.
The club’s previous home game against Barrow had to be delayed due to supporters entering the pitch.
Pools will be without key players Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) for the trip but Mark Shelton has recovered from a bruised calf to be back in contention today.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…
LIVE: Oldham Athletic 0 Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 15:03
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux; Olomola, Fondop
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Smith, Daly, Goodwin, Cook
- Pools bookings:
- Oldham XI: Leutwiler; Clarke, Piergianni, Whelan, Hope, Keillor-Dunn, Jameson, Diarra, Bahamboula, Bettache, Sheehan
- Oldham subs: Danielewicz, Dearnley, Fage, Bowden, Da Silva, Couto, Vaughan
- Oldham bookings:
- Referee: Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
2: Bahamboula wins a corner for Oldham
Pools win a free-kick following the ball into the box
Kick-off: Mark Shelton gets the ball rolling for Pools
Here come the teams!
Today’s team sheet
Here’s how Oldham line up
An exciting line up for Pools
The Pools team is in!
Pools team to face Oldham: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux; Olomola, Fondop
Subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Smith, Daly, Goodwin, Cook
We’re here at Oldham - team news coming up at 2pm
Team news in an hour - how will Pools line-up?
Will new signings Jordan Cook or Mike Fondop feature? Click here to reveal our predicted line-up.
Pools midfielder Mark Shelton hopeful of starting today
Speaking about his knock that kept him out on Tuesday, Shelton said: “It was just from the game on Saturday where I took a whack on the calf and it has blown up on the Sunday a bit bruised and swollen.
“It was probably best for me to miss Tuesday just as a risk element. I’ve trained Thursday and Friday and hopefully it settles down just right for the weekend.”