Oldham Athletic v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and match updates with supporter protests planned at Boundary Park

Pools are yet to pick up a point away from home this season while the Latics haven’t picked up a point at home so something has to give today.

Oldham currently sit bottom of the table with five defeats from their opening six games while Pools still occupy a play-off place despite a 1-0 midweek defeat at Sutton United.

Oldham supporters group ‘Push the Boundray’ have confirmed that there will be an organised protest before today’s game with supporters encouraged to make their voices heard ‘in the correct and lawful manner’ during the game.

Oldham Athletic v Hartlepool United

The club’s previous home game against Barrow had to be delayed due to supporters entering the pitch.

Pools will be without key players Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) for the trip but Mark Shelton has recovered from a bruised calf to be back in contention today.

