Oldham Athletic v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and match updates with supporter protests planned at Boundary Park
Hartlepool United face Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park in League Two this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools are yet to pick up a point away from home this season while the Latics haven’t picked up a point at home so something has to give today.
Oldham currently sit bottom of the table with five defeats from their opening six games while Pools still occupy a play-off place despite a 1-0 midweek defeat at Sutton United.
Oldham supporters group ‘Push the Boundray’ have confirmed that there will be an organised protest before today’s game with supporters encouraged to make their voices heard ‘in the correct and lawful manner’ during the game.
The club’s previous home game against Barrow had to be delayed due to supporters entering the pitch.
Pools will be without key players Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) for the trip but Mark Shelton has recovered from a bruised calf to be back in contention today.
LIVE: Oldham Athletic v Hartlepool United (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 11:44
- Pools travel to struggling Oldham looking to pick up their first away win of the League Two season.
- Dave Challinor’s side were beaten 1-0 at Sutton United on Tuesday night.
- Pools doubts: None
- Pools outs: Tyler Burey, Gavan Holohan, Joe Grey
- Team news from 2pm
Today’s League Two fixtures
What Pools boss Dave Challinor had to say about the planned Oldham supporter protests
“As much as I can stand and agree and sympathise with the discontent, I don’t think, regardless of what your thoughts are, you should be affecting what happens in a football match,” Challinor said.
“What it is for us is something that we can’t control. At what point do authorities get involved? What you don’t want is Oldham fans protest and affect games on a Saturday.
“Ultimately the way to punish fans and clubs is to dock them points or is to forfeit games and things like that. No one wants to see that.
“I’ve got absolutely no issue at all with protests. I think that protests that affect 90 minutes on a Saturday or a Tuesday go beyond the line.
“I’d be more than happy to back them for what they’re doing because they feel that their football club is going in the wrong direction. I totally get that and I totally understand that.”
