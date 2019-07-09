Hartlepool United’s National League away trips ranked

Over 10,000 miles - Hartlepool United's 2019-20 National League away trips ranked

Hartlepool United will travel over 10,000 miles in the National League this coming season – but which grounds are the furthest away?

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:01

The fixtures have been confirmed and all 23 of Pools away league matches are lined up, here we’ve ordered each ground by their distance from the Super 6 Stadium. Scroll down and click through the pages to see every National League ground ranked closest to furthest from Hartlepool:

1. Harrogate Town - 62 miles

Fixture date: Thursday 26th December Ground: CNG Stadium Capacity: 5,000 Previous crowd v Pools: 2,000

Photo: Paul Thomas

2. Halifax Town - 102 miles

Fixture date: Tuesday 6th August Ground: The Shay Capacity: 8,231 Previous crowd v Pools: 2,360

Photo: Daniel L Smith

3. Chesterfield - 121 miles

Fixture date: Tuesday 26th November Ground: Proact Stadium Capacity: 10,504 Previous crowd v Pools: 4,752

Photo: Jan Kruger

4. Barrow - 125 miles

Fixture date: Tuesday 3rd September Ground: Holker Street Capacity: 5,045 Previous crowd v Pools: 3,007

Photo: Mark Fletcher

