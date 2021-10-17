‘Pathetic,’ ‘disgraceful’ – Hartlepool United fans angered by latest away defeat at Salford City
Hartlepool United fans didn’t hold back following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford City.
While the defeat itself was disappointing as Salford picked up three points thanks to goals from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock, the culmination of away defeats and lack of goals for Pools has left a lot of supporters short of patience.
Hartlepool have picked up just one point out of a possible 18 away from home so far this season and haven’t scored in their last five matches on the road in League Two. Once again, a bumper away following of over 1,000 went home having had nothing to cheer about.
As a result, some fans took to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction…
@DaftLad94: “Absolutely disgraceful when nearly half the attendance is our fans and they can’t be rewarded with one goal.”
@MbwLdurham: “[Dave Challinor] has got to take some responsibility. He started with two kids up front in a strong and hard League Two. Send Goodwin back, not good enough, and release the rest."
@AndyMcCormack14: “Toothless up top again away from home. Going to get in the players heads this before too much longer.”
@stelock89: “Only scored in one league away game this season, not good enough. Players have to take responsibility, puts too much emphasis and pressure on our home form especially as we are highly unlikely to win at home every other week.”
@durhamchris1983: “Goodwin and Fondop aren't good enough & that also says a lot about Cullen. Seems false economy to sign several very poor strikers yet not push boat out for a proven striker (Chesterfield signed one from Boreham Wood). Frustrating as the rest of the squad is solid enough.”
@AlanJac47649719: “1000 away fans in a crowd of 2400 and we still play crap. One corner and one on target, stats that tell you how pathetic we are away from home.”
@bripowell91: “0 goals in 5 away games. Stat speaks for itself. Shocking again today away. If not the worst of the bunch!”
@Yacker851: “Second best in every department. Take 1000s away and we couldn't beat the Raglan club on the road.”