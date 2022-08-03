Pools suffered a poor start to the new League Two season in their 4-0 defeat at Walsall with Hartley handing out eight debuts in his starting XI.

And the Pools boss reiterated his transfer intentions of bolstering the attacking options in his side post-match.

But while recruitment will continue to be the name of the game for Pools in the final month of the transfer window, Hartley was asked whether or not we could see any further departures from the Suit Direct Stadium this month after full-back Reagan Ogle completed a switch to Scunthorpe United with striker Marcus Carver now also leaving the club.

Reagan Ogle completed a permanent switch to Scunthorpe United. Picture by FRANK REID

The former Accrington Stanley duo are the latest to leave Pools this summer, after the likes of Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina and Gary Liddle, but Hartley says the focus is on adding to his squad.

When asked about departures, the Pools boss told The Mail: “Not at this moment.

“I’ll always look to bring players in, that's for sure. We’re still really in the market to bring good players in.

“We’re still looking to add more. I think it’s really important. We want to bring some more players into the final third to add a little bit more strength and quality

“We’ve got to be [in the market] at the top end of the pitch,” he added.