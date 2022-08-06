Paul Hartley gave his reaction after Hartlepool United got their first point of the season against AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were much-improved in their display against a strong Wimbledon side and were unfortunate not to claim all three points.

Josh Umerah forced an excellent save from goalkeeper Nik Tzanev before defender Euan Murray almost grabbed the headlines when his strike minutes from time cannoned off the bar as Pools were forced to settle for a point, with the clean sheet being a particularly pleasing aspect of the afternoon for Hartley.

“It’s pleasing, just to get yourself off the bottom of the table,” Hartley told The Mail.

“I know it’s early in the season, and it’s a long season, but I think it’s important to get that first point early.

“This place needs to be a fortress so that teams come up here and know they’re going to get a tough game.”

Hartley added: I thought we were really good, especially in the second half. We had a right go.

“On another day we could have scored a couple of goals, but you need a little bit of luck in the game. We certainly didn’t get that today.

“But if we keep performing like that, and take our chances, we’ll be OK and we’ll win games.

“It was a different shape and a different system we used. It’s a new team. It’s a new back three. It’s a new back five.