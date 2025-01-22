Poolie Podcast: Hartlepool United transfer, injury and team news update in latest episode
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.
Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on a dramatic few days for Pools, looking back at last week's training ground bust-up, Saturday's disappointing draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone and the need for reinforcements following injuries to Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini.
